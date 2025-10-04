Bezzecchi breaks lap record to clinch pole at Indonesian MotoGP

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bezzecchi's blistering lap of 1:28.832 seconds was enough to comfortably finish ahead of Spanish duo Fermin Aldeguer, riding for Gresini Racing, and Raul Fernandez of Trackhouse, who will line up second and third, respectively.

Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi seized a dominant pole position in qualifying for the Indonesian Grand Prix after demolishing the lap record at Mandalika on Saturday, while newly-crowned 2025 MotoGP champion Marc Marquez qualified a lowly ninth.

“It’s true that I’m quite quick, but the pace was pretty close with many other riders that are super quick, and you know in MotoGP you can never relax,” Bezzecchi said.

“I’m happy for the qualifying for sure because it (is) also great for tomorrow, not only today and this is important.

“Now we still have to do the main part of the weekend that are the races. So, let’s keep ourselves focused and give our best.”