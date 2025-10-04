ADVERTISEMENT

Motoring

Bus fire forces closure of Huguenot Tunnel

Author Image

Motoring Reporter

All passengers were evacuated safely, though one person sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital, the municipality confirmed. (Drakenstein Municipality)

The Huguenot Tunnel was closed on Saturday morning after a bus travelling through it caught fire.

Firefighters from Drakenstein municipality and the tunnel’s fire team extinguished the blaze, which is believed to have been caused by an electrical fault.

All passengers were evacuated safely, though one person sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital, the municipality confirmed.

The Breede Valley Municipality said the scene has been cleared but the tunnel suffered structural damage. (Drakenstein Municipality)

The Breede Valley Municipality said the scene has been cleared but the tunnel suffered structural damage. It will remain closed until engineers complete a full assessment.

The tunnel is a key link between Paarl and Worcester, carrying traffic along the N1 route between Cape Town and the interior. Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes until it reopens.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor's choice

1

New R71m central fire station opens in Joburg, replacing heritage site

2

Gwarube hands over new classrooms and computer lab to Soweto school

3

Ex-employees jailed for stealing funds from Gauteng education department

4

Finance MEC pledges billions to embattled education dept to ensure matric exams go smoothly and procure 2026 stationery

5

Dischord over Cogta’s new Amakhosi medical aid and pension fund

Top Stories

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT