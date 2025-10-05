Russell wins Singapore Grand Prix as McLaren clinch constructors’ title

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Briton Russell took the chequered flag under the lights of the Marina Bay street circuit 5.4 seconds clear of Verstappen to claim his second victory of the season.

George Russell drove a flawless race from pole position to win the Singapore Grand Prix for Mercedes on Sunday ahead of Red Bull’s world champion Max Verstappen.

Lando Norris put pressure on Verstappen towards the end of the race but had to settle for third ahead of teammate Oscar Piastri, the pair earning enough points to seal a second consecutive constructors’ title for McLaren.

Piastri’s lead over Briton Norris in the drivers’ standings was cut to 22 points, while Verstappen is 63 points behind the Australian with six races remaining in the season.

The celebrations for the constructors’ title in the McLaren garage might be muted, however, with Piastri fuming at the way Norris forced his way past his teammate on the opening corner.