Aston Martin forecasts 2025 earnings below market expectations

Luxury carmaker Aston Martin warned on Monday of a full-year loss that would be bigger than market consensus, citing softer volumes and economic pressures stemming from tariffs and a newly implemented quota system.
The British carmaker now expects its 2025 wholesale volumes to fall by a mid-high single digit percentage from last year’s 6,030 units.
At the low end, analysts expected Aston Martin to log an operating loss of £110m (R2.55bn), according to estimates compiled by the company.
The company said it no longer expects positive free cash flow generation in the second half of this year.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.