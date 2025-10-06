Motoring

Aston Martin forecasts 2025 earnings below market expectations

Aston Martin also warned that demand in the Asia-Pacific region, which accounts for more than a quarter of its revenue, would remain suppressed in the short-term.
Luxury carmaker Aston Martin warned on Monday of a full-year loss that would be bigger than market consensus, citing softer volumes and economic pressures stemming from tariffs and a newly implemented quota system. (Supplied)

Luxury carmaker Aston Martin warned on Monday of a full-year loss that would be bigger than market consensus, citing softer volumes and economic pressures stemming from tariffs and a newly implemented quota system.

The British carmaker now expects its 2025 wholesale volumes to fall by a mid-high single digit percentage from last year’s 6,030 units.

At the low end, analysts expected Aston Martin to log an operating loss of £110m (R2.55bn), according to estimates compiled by the company.

The company said it no longer expects positive free cash flow generation in the second half of this year.

Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor's choice

1

Swiss Gaza flotilla activists allege ‘inhumane detention conditions’ in Israel

2

Alexandra businessman dies in hail of bullets

3

Malawi’s Mutharika sworn in for second term as president

4

Bafana coach Broos explains why Mbokazi did not go to U-20 World Cup

5

Justice overpowers state abuse ― again ― in court ‘hurley burley’

Top Stories