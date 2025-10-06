Dacia Hipster Concept aims to challenge low-cost Chinese EVs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Renault’s low-cost brand Dacia on Monday unveiled a prototype electric mini-car that could cost less than £15,000 (R303,324), potentially providing a competitive alternative to low-cost Chinese electric vehicles.

The “Hipster Concept”, which could go into production if the EU agrees to create a new small car category, is only 3m long and weighs less than 800kg. The shortest car on the market in Europe today, Leapmotor’s T03 city car, is 62cm longer.

The Hipster is “a concept of Dacia’s bold vision for local, affordable and everyday mobility,” said Dacia’s CEO Katrin Adt, who recently moved from Mercedes-Benz. “If the opportunity to mass produce it arises, we are ready.”

Car simplified to slash costs

The boxy three-door Hipster’s maximum speed would be around 90km/h and it would have a range of 150km. According to data from Dacia, the average car travels under 40km daily at an average speed of 56km/h.

Dacia has also simplified the Hipster to slash costs. It has canvas seats, a bare minimum of electronics, manual windows and straps to open the doors instead of handles. It could come in one colour, like the grey-blue of the prototype.

Renault and Stellantis have spearheaded a campaign for a new EU small car category. inspired by the Japanese Kei Cars, that would come with fewer mandatory features than large cars, particularly in terms of safety.

Proponents argue an urban or suburban car can do without many of the features while remaining safe, and this is the only way to massively cut weight and price.

Dacia estimated the average new car price rose 63% between 2001 and 2020, and European buyers need more affordable models. However, a new small car category, on which talks are underway, would likely come with conditions.

“The regulations will also surely require the vehicle to be produced in Europe,” David Durand, design director of the Dacia brand, told Reuters. “We also need to develop the industrial model that goes with it.”