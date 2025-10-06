Dunlop SA extends tyre insurance cover

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Dunlop Tyres South Africa has extended its Dunlop Sure Tyre Insurance to 18 months for customers purchasing new tyres between October 1 2025 and January 31 2026.

Dunlop Tyres South Africa has extended its Dunlop Sure Tyre Insurance to 18 months for customers purchasing new tyres between October 1 and January 31 2026.

The programme, previously valid for 12 months, covers irreparable tyre damage. For the first year affected, tyres are replaced in full at no cost. During the additional six months, drivers receive a credit towards a new tyre based on the remaining tread.

In South Africa, Dunlop remains the only tyre manufacturer offering full tyre replacement.

“We know how frustrating it can be when you are driving and unintentionally hit a pothole or incur other road damage that leaves your tyres damaged beyond repair,” said Lubin Ozoux, CEO of Dunlop Tyres South Africa.

“To demonstrate the confidence in our product, we are giving drivers additional confidence and peace of mind. We’ve expanded the tyre cover to incorporate an additional six months of protection against damage based on tread wear.”

The cover is activated once customers register their tyres on the Dunlop website. Purchases must be made at participating Dunlop Zone outlets nationwide.