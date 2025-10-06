Gauteng launches crackdown on unsafe taxis and unlicensed drivers

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gauteng motorists have been warned to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy and operating within the ambit of the law as the Gauteng transport inspectorate intensifies its enforcement drive.

Gauteng motorists have been warned to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy and operating within the ambit of the law as the Gauteng transport inspectorate (GTI) intensifies its enforcement drive.

Gauteng roads and transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela said between September 22 and 28 the GTI removed 62 unroadworthy minibus taxis from the province’s roads during an operation aimed at restoring order and improving commuter safety.

The crackdown also saw officers issuing 1,104 traffic infringement notices. Of these, 469 were manual notices, while 635 were issued through the e-force electronic system.

Violations ranged from serious vehicle defects, such as faulty brakes and lights, to operators driving unlicensed vehicles, some with missing documentation.

Enforcement officers found a disturbing level of illegal operations; 52 minibus taxi drivers were caught operating without valid driving licences and 92 were found driving without any form of driving licence.

“The violations pose extreme danger to all road users. Unroadworthy vehicles and unlicensed drivers are nothing less than potential death traps, and they have no place on our roads. We will not tolerate such blatant disregard for the law,” Diale-Tlabela said on Thursday.

The weekly operations are part of a long-term strategy to combat lawlessness, enhance road safety and strengthen regulatory compliance within the public transport sector.

The MEC emphasised the provincial government had adopted a zero-tolerance approach to non-compliance in the public transport sector.

She warned that operators who put profit before the lives of commuters would face uncompromising enforcement, including impoundment of their vehicles.