Repairs begin after Huguenot Tunnel bus fire, reopening due within a week

The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) said on Monday the N1 Huguenot Tunnel remains structurally sound after a bus fire late on Friday night, but critical repairs are required before it can be reopened to traffic.

Independent inspections and technical assessments completed on Sunday confirmed the tunnel ceiling and roadway were not compromised by the fire. However, wall panels, cabling systems and lighting infrastructure sustained irreparable damage and must be replaced.

Key remedial work under way includes removing loose material from the road surface, walls and ceiling, replacing wall panel fittings and repairing and testing sections of the fire detection and lighting systems.

“Our teams are working around the clock to restore the tunnel to a safe operational condition,” said Randall Cable, Sanral’s Western Cape provincial head.

“The safety of motorists remains our foremost priority, and we will reopen the tunnel once we are confident we meet the minimum required standards for safe operation. We are also mindful that a closed tunnel results in significant inconvenience and safety concerns to road users on alternative routes, hence we are working with speed.”

Sanral said additional resources have been mobilised to speed up the process. More comprehensive repair work will be carried out during future controlled closures.

“A further update on progress and the anticipated reopening timeline will be provided once all final verifications are complete. At this stage we are optimistic, looking at opening the tunnel within a week or slightly more, if all goes according to plan,” Cable said.

Motorists are urged to plan ahead and make use of alternative routes, allowing extra travel time due to congestion.

Options include:

Worcester to Cape Town: via Wolseley, Wellington and Paarl to the N1.

Cape Town to Worcester: via Paarl, Wolseley and Worcester.

N2 via Worcester and Villiersdorp.

Bainskloof Pass (light motor vehicles only).

R101 Du Toitskloof Pass (with at least two stop/go points and expect delays).

Heavy motor vehicles are advised to avoid the R46 (Touws River–Ceres–Gouda–Cape Town) due to a 15m length restriction on Franschhoek Pass.