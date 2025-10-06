Shane van Gisbergen dominates Roval to secure playoff Round of 8

Trackhouse Racing experienced the full gamut of emotions in the season’s final road-course race on Sunday.
Shane van Gisbergen dominated again on the NASCAR Cup Series’ twisty layouts by winning the Bank of America Roval 400 Round of 12 elimination race, but teammate Ross Chastain was trimmed from title contention at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina.
Van Gisbergen used his No 88 Chevrolet to chase down two-time Roval winner Kyle Larson and record his fifth straight victory on the road courses by walloping Larson by 15.16 seconds for his sixth win in 46 career starts, all on the curvy configurations.
After failing to win in the season’s first road event at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Van Gisbergen reeled off wins at Mexico City, the Chicago Street Race, Sonoma and Watkins Glen before Sunday’s checkers, his first at the Charlotte layout.
Christopher Bell, Chris Buescher and Michael McDowell followed the pair.
