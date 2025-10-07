BMW SA recalls more than 12,000 cars due to fire hazard

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A short circuit of the starter may result in a vehicle fire in certain BMW models, including the previous generation X3.

BMW is recalling 12,491 cars in South Africa to deal with a fire risk.

According to the National Consumer Commission, the recall affects several BMWs sold in the country from 2016; namely the BMW 3 Series (G20 model), 4 Series (G22 model), 5 Series (G30 model), Z4 (G29 model), X3 (G01 model) and X4 (G02 model).

According to BMW, water can enter the starter motor at certain points and cause corrosion. This may prevent the engine from starting, which can lead to a short circuit and overheating of the starter. In the worst case, this may result in a vehicle fire, which can occur even when the vehicle is parked, said BMW SA.

Earlier this month, BMW recalled more than 145,000 vehicles in the US for the same issue.

BMW SA advised owners to avoid driving through water that may result in submersion of the starter motor, particularly for an extended period.

Owners of the affected vehicles are urged to take their vehicles to the nearest authorised BMW dealership to replace the starter motor for free. Consumers can check if their vehicle is affected by the safety recall here.