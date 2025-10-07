Discovery study finds a good sleep reduces car crash risk by nearly a third

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sleeping only four to five hours per night increases crash risk by 4.3 times.

Getting enough sleep can reduce motor vehicle accident risk by up to 32%, and sleep health is a fivefold stronger predictor of motor vehicle accident risk than demographic or credit factors.

These are the findings of a sleep study by Discovery drawn from more than 47-million sleep records from 105,000 people collected from wearable devices over several years, making it one of the most comprehensive analyses of its kind. Discovery Insure’s telematics data linked sleep patterns to motor-vehicle accident risk and driving behaviour.

Sleep is not only essential for long-term health but directly influences everyday behaviour — especially driving, according to the study. Adequate sleep supports key cognitive functions such as alertness, attention, decision-making and reaction time, all vital for safe driving.

Severe sleep deprivation can impair driving ability to the same degree as being over the legal blood-alcohol limit, the study noted.

External research aligned with Discovery’s study: finding that sleeping only four to five hours a night increases crash risk by 4.3 times.

The growing popularity of wearable devices such as smartwatches and smart rings has made sleep tracking more accurate and accessible.

These tools can measure sleep duration, quality and timing, offering insights that can help users improve their sleep health and, ultimately, their driving safety.