Foton SA rolls out first locally built bakkie in historic milestone

With its competitive pricing and high specification levels, the Tunland G7 has been popular since its launch and is the country’s second best-selling Chinese pickup after the GWM P-Series.

The first pre-production completely knocked down (CKD) Foton bakkie has rolled off the assembly line at the company’s plant in South Africa, making it the first Chinese commercial brand to establish full-scale vehicle manufacturing operations in the country.

From 2026 it will build the Tunland G7 one-tonne pickup at the BAIC factory in the Coega Special Economic Zone near Gqeberha for the SA market and export it into Africa.

The plant has been assembling the Beijing X55 in small numbers on a semi knocked-down basis, which requires minimal local assembly and components, and BAIC recently announced it would also build the soon-to-be-launched B30 SUV at the factory.

Foton is China’s top-selling commercial brand and is a subsidiary of the BAIC Group, one of China’s largest automotive manufacturers.

Foton made a comeback to SA in 2024 with the imported Tunland G7 bakkie range, six years after the vehicle was discontinued in the country. The brand is imported by Mandarin Parts Distributors, a subsidiary of Combined Motor Holdings, and distributed through a network of 40 dealerships.

The pre-production CKD launch marks a key achievement under Foton’s ambitious “Lighthouse Plan” in Africa, a strategy designed to establish the continent as a pivotal growth hub within the brand’s global expansion roadmap, said Foton SA CEO Marius Smal.

“By choosing SA as the base for CKD operations, Foton is making a long-term commitment to localisation, job creation and technology transfer,” he said. “For customers across Africa, local CKD operations translate into the promise of faster availability, competitive pricing and increased confidence in aftersales support.”

He said manufacturing the Tunland G7 locally will enable Foton to adapt its vehicles more closely to African driving conditions, customer preferences and market demands.

Foton SA did not reveal the value of the CKD investment, how many jobs it will create or anticipated build volumes.

The milestone follows local car producers and unions increasingly pressuring the government to promote local manufacturing, create jobs and drive meaningful localisation.

About 64% of cars and bakkies sold in SA are imported, mainly from India and China, and job losses are rising as imports cut into local production. About 25 Chinese brands are on sale in SA with attractive pricing that has garnered more than 10% of new vehicle sales.

Over the past 19 years, the percentage of CKD vehicles sold in SA has declined significantly from 56% to 33% in August, according to Toyota SA CEO Andrew Kirby.