JLR reports lower quarterly volumes due to cyberattack disruption

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover said on Tuesday its second-quarter wholesale and retail volumes declined 24.2% and 17.1% respectively after a nearly six-week shutdown after one of Britain’s most disruptive and high-profile cyberattacks.

“In the first two months our performance was robust and in line with our expectations, against the backdrop of the planned wind down of legacy Jaguar models and the impact of incremental US tariffs,” said top boss Adrian Mardel.

All markets were impacted in the quarter but the UK was impacted the most due to the planned wind-down of legacy Jaguar models and the cyberincident.

JLR was struggling this year, with a near 11% quarterly sales drop in July, due, in part, to a temporary pause in shipments to the US after President Donald Trump’s administration imposed tariffs on all car imports.

JLR said its engines and battery units would restart work on Wednesday, as will parts of its vehicle production plant, including its body shop and paint shop, resulting in the return of about 33,000 staff to work.

Reuters