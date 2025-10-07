JLR to restart some manufacturing operations on Wednesday

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

JLR said on Tuesday a phased restart of some of its manufacturing operations will begin on Wednesday.

Britain’s biggest carmaker, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), said on Tuesday some factories would restart manufacturing on Wednesday after a nearly six-week shutdown following a cyber attack, one of the country’s most disruptive and high-profile hacks.

To try to help smaller parts suppliers who have been pushed to the brink after weeks without business, JLR also announced it would provide them with up-front cash during the production restart phase.

The luxury carmaker, owned by India’s Tata Motors, has three factories in Britain, which together produce about 1,000 cars per day, and economists warned of the effect of a prolonged shutdown on the country’s manufacturing output.

JLR said its engines and battery units would restart work on Wednesday, as well as parts of its vehicle production plant, including its body shop and paint shop, meaning the return of some of its 33,000 staff to work after weeks at home.

Production lines for the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport at its main factory in Solihull will start later this week, the company added.

Suppliers of parts used in the company’s just-in-time production lines will be paid shortly after the point of order, JLR said, compared with a previous 60-day post-invoice arrangement, helping to stabilise the supply chain amid worries that some smaller businesses could go bust.

“Our suppliers are central to our success, and today [Tuesday] we are launching a new financing arrangement that will enable us to pay our suppliers early, using the strength of our balance sheet to support their cash flows,” JLR’s CEO Adrian Mardell said.

Reuters