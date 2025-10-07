Legge to make Nascar Cup Series comeback in Las Vegas race

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

When Katherine Legge competed at Phoenix Raceway in the fourth week of the season, she became the first woman to drive in the Cup Series since Danica Patrick’s final appearance in 2018.

Katherine Legge will make her seventh Nascar Cup Series start of the season for Live Fast Motorsports on Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The team announced on Monday that Legge is tagging in behind the wheel of the No 78 Desnuda Organic Tequila Chevrolet for part-time driver and team owner BJ McLeod.

“We’re honoured to have Katherine back with us in the Desnuda car,” McLeod said. “Her talent and professionalism bring tremendous value to the team, and her leadership as a trailblazer continues to inspire inside and outside of racing.”

When Legge competed at Phoenix Raceway in the fourth week of the season, she became the first woman to drive in the Cup Series since Danica Patrick’s final appearance in 2018.

She finished 30th at Phoenix and has made five additional starts in the No 78 car since then, her best finish coming at the Brickyard 400 (17th place).

The Brit, 45, has also driven in the Xfinity Series, IndyCar, IMSA and Formula E throughout her career.