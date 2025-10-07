Vittori reveals new Pininfarina-designed hypercar

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Turbio was apparently shaped using AI-assisted design.

Vittori. No, we also hadn’t heard of them until a few hours ago.

Founded in 2023 by Carlos Cruz, the startup Italian carmaker has previewed in Miami an exclusive new hypercar penned by renowned Italian design house Pininfarina.

Performance should match that of the Ferrari 849 Testarossa. (Vittori)

To be assembled by hand in Modena, Italy, the Turbio features “AI-assisted design, advanced manufacturing and race-proven engineering”.

It also sports a 809kW hybridised V12 engine developed by Italtecnica, a Turin-based engineering firm that has supplied similarly exotic powertrains to similarly bespoke auto brands such as Kimera Automobili, Totem Automobili and Garagisti & Co.

The 809kW hybridised V12 engine is developed by Italtecnica. (Vittori)

Expect performance similar to that of the recently revealed Ferrari 849 Testarossa: 0-100km/h in around 2.5 seconds and a top speed of well over 300km/h.

Set to go into production sometime next year, only 50 units will be built with each priced at $2.5m (R43m).