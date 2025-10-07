Volvo XC90 refreshed with refined looks and smarter tech

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A redesigned grille and new Matrix LED headlights keep the XC90 looking sharp.

Volvo Car SA has launched its updated XC90 with styling tweaks and technology upgrades.

The second-generation seven-seat luxury SUV was launched in 2015 and received a facelift in 2019. Despite being 10 years old, the refreshed XC90 will continue to sell alongside the recently introduced electric Volvo EX90. The previous-generation XC90 also had an unusually long lifecycle of 14 years.

The XC90 is available in four all-wheel-drive variants comprising a pair of mild-hybrid models and two plug-in hybrids, in Plus or more luxurious Ultra trims.

The powertrains remain as before. The mild hybrid retains a 2.0l petrol turbo engine with a 48-volt battery and integrated starter generator to reduce fuel use in everyday driving. It delivers outputs of 183kW and 350Nm and has a claimed fuel consumption of 8.1 l/100km.

The T8 plug-in hybrid model (PHEV) pairs a 2.0l turbocharged and supercharged petrol engine with an electric motor, delivering combined outputs of 340kW and 709Nm for a claimed 0-100km/h sprint in 5.3 seconds and a rated fuel consumption of 1.8l/100km*. It can drive for up to 70km on electric power. Both engines are paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, delivering power to all four wheels.

Air suspension was previously an extra-cost option but has now become standard on all XC90 variants. It allows the vehicle to lower itself for easier entry and improved aerodynamics, or raise itself for increased ground clearance on rough surfaces.

The minimalist cabin has a larger infotainment screen. (Volvo)

The revised XC90 also has additional sound insulation to reduce wind and road noise, making the cabin feel quieter at highway speeds.

The exterior facelift comprises a redesigned grille flanked by Matrix LED headlights. The big Volvo is equipped with 21-inch wheels as standard but customers may opt for 22-inch wheels at extra cost.

The cabin has been updated with a redesigned dashboard with new decorative inlays crafted from premium, recycled materials. The centre console features additional storage and an extra cup holder, and the repositioned wireless phone charger keeps the main storage area clear.

The large family SUV has second and third rows that fold flat to expand cargo space from 301l to 1,950l.

Standard features on all variants include four-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, heated front and rear seats, a heated steering wheel, and power-adjustable front seats.

The cabin can be personalised with a variety of inlays and upholstery finishes including ventilated Nappa leather and Navy Herringbone textile. A handcrafted crystal gear lever adds a touch of glamour to the minimalist interior.

The infotainment system is updated with a larger, higher-resolution 11.2-inch touchscreen. Built-in Google services are included for intuitive navigation and voice control, and wireless Apple CarPlay is supported.

The XC90 Ultra is equipped with a Bowers & Wilkins High Fidelity audio system, while a Harmon Kardon Premium Sound system serves duty in the Plus trims.

The XC90 comes with a large suite of safety features including active cruise control, a lane keeping aid and a 360 degree parking camera. An advanced array of driver assistance systems helps prevent or mitigate collisions with other vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists and large animals

PRICING:

XC90 B5 Plus - R1,555,500

XC90 B5 Ultra - R1,657,500

XC90 T8 PHEV Plus - R1,834,500

XC90 T8 PHEV Ultra - R1,936,500

Includes a five-year/100,000km warranty, a five-year/100,000km service plan and five years of unlimited roadside assistance. On T8 PHEV models, the hybrid battery is covered for eight years/160,000km.