BMW reduces 2025 profit outlook amid industry challenges

BMW has cut its 2025 earnings forecast due to slow growth in China and US import tariffs, the luxury carmaker said on Tuesday.

The German company said it expected a slight decline in group earnings before tax, compared with previous guidance that they would be around the same level as in 2024.

It also reduced the expected return on capital employed for its automotive business to 8% to 10%, down from 9% to 13% previously.

BMW said it expected a high three-digit-million in reimbursements of customs duties from US and German authorities would be paid in 2026, not 2025.

This would reduce expected free cash flow at its automotive business to above €2.5bn (R50,029,466,000), about half the €5bn (R100,205,800,000) previously assumed.

The company said its dividend payout ratio would remain in a range of 30% to 40% of net income attributable to BMW shareholders and it remained committed to its share buyback programme.