Ferrari completes new e-Vortex test circuit

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

According to Ferrari, the e-Vortex circuit will enable more testing to be conducted on-track rather than on public roads.

Ferrari has finished construction of its new e-Vortex test circuit, located adjacent to the Fiorano track, in under four months.

The facility, which spans about 2km and 37,000 m², is designed to enhance the testing of the marque’s sports cars immediately after production.

The circuit features sectors tailored to specific aspects of performance and driving dynamics, including two wide curves with banking and longitudinal slope, a central straight and handling curves for evaluating vehicle behaviour.

The circuit features sectors tailored to specific aspects of performance and driving dynamics. (Supplied)

Special road surfaces, developed using Ferrari’s expertise, allow engineers to assess comfort and performance under controlled conditions.

According to Ferrari, the e-Vortex circuit will enable more testing to be conducted on-track rather than on public roads. This is expected to provide more objective performance data, speed up the identification of potential issues and reduce the impact on surrounding traffic.

The project also includes a new 1,000 m² workshop for static checks and maintenance work, which Ferrari said will improve internal workflows and optimise the car overhaul process.