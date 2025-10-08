Huguenot Tunnel to reopen on Thursday morning after closure caused by bus fire

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The N1 Huguenot Tunnel will reopen to traffic at 6am on Thursday, the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) has confirmed.

The key route through the Western Cape was closed after a bus fire inside the tunnel on Friday prompted an immediate shutdown and emergency safety inspections.

“The reopening of the N1 Huguenot Tunnel follows a rigorous process to ensure that all safety-critical systems are fully functional,” said Randall Cable, Sanral’s Western Cape head.

“The safety of road users remains our top priority and the decision to reopen was taken only after comprehensive verification by our engineers and independent specialists.”

Cable said permanent repairs to damaged sections will be completed later, once traffic volumes ease and suitable alternative routes are available.

In the meantime, repair work will continue at night to limit disruption, with Sanral promising to communicate any closures in advance. As an added precaution, the speed limit in the affected area of the tunnel will be temporarily reduced to 40km/h. Motorists have been urged to drive with caution.

For real-time updates on tunnel operations, motorists can contact the Huguenot Tunnel control centre at 021-877-5400.