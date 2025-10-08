New Aston Martin DB12 S brings more power, extra focus

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The front of the DB12 S features a bespoke dual element front splitter and new bonnet louvres.

Aston Martin has revealed its new DB12 S.

Building on the regular DB12 that made its international debut in 2023, this flagship grand tourer boasts a more potent version of the Mercedes-AMG-sourced 4.0l twin-turbocharged V8.

Paired to a fruity stainless steel sports exhaust, maximum power has climbed to 515kW (an increase of 15kW) while peak torque remains unchanged at 800Nm.

A titanium exhaust system is available as an option on the DB12 S. (PHILIPPRUPPRECHT/Supplied)

This combined with a recalibrated launch control system sees the DB12 S sprint from 0-100km/h in a claimed 3.4 seconds – a 0.1 second improvement over the standard car. Maximum speed remains the same at 325km/h.

Riding on new 21-inch five-spoke alloy wheels shod in Michelin Pilot Sport 5 S tyres (275/35 front, 325/30 rear) the DB12 S is said to offer a more focused driving experience thanks to a new S-specific drive-by-wire throttle mapping, recalibrated Bilstein DTX dampers with improved pitch/roll control, a stiffer rear anti-roll bar and finessed camber, toe and castor geometry settings.

Aston Martin has also re-tuned the steering calibration and electronic rear differential (E-diff) – a significant tweak the carmaker says will allow drivers to get on the power earlier when exiting a corner.

21-inch wheels shroud a carbon ceramic brake package. (Supplied)

Another significant upgrade for the DB12 S is the standard fitment of carbon ceramic brakes.

Slicing 27kg of unsprung weight compared with their steel counterparts, this track-bred package offers increased stopping power and thermal capacity together with superior fade resistance.

It also features the firm’s next-generation corner braking control system designed to optimise interaction between the integrated brake slip control and the integrated vehicle control modules. It improves trail braking and allows drivers to get on the brakes later with improved stability.

The cabin is offered in a choice of three interior trim environments. (Supplied)

Available as an option is a titanium exhaust that provides an even more emotive soundtrack, along with significant weight savings: 11.7kg compared to the standard stainless system.

To match its sportier performance, the DB12 S differentiates itself visually with a bespoke dual element front splitter and new bonnet louvres. While the former aids in downforce, the latter helps extract hot air away from the engine.

You’ll also notice gloss black sills, a fixed rear spoiler and a more aggressive air diffuser, home to a pair of dual stacked exhaust tailpipes.

The Mercedes-AMG-sourced 4.0l twin-turbocharged V8 produces 515kW. (Supplied)

Some of the cabin enhancements include a red anodised finish to the knurled metal drive mode rotary controller and a choice of three interior trim environments: Accelerate leather and Alcantara trim, Inspire S semi-aniline leather and Alcantara, and Inspire S full semi-aniline leather.

Available in Coupé and Volante form, the new DB12 S is now available to order, with European deliveries expected to start in the first quarter of 2026.

Pricing is yet to be confirmed.