New Volkswagen Transporter pricing and specs

The seventh-generation Volkswagen T7 Transporter range has gone on sale in South Africa.

Developed alongside the Ford Transit and Tourneo models, the line-up includes Kombi, Crew Bus and long-wheelbase Dropside Double Cab derivatives, the latter set to arrive locally in 2026.

The short-wheelbase Transporter stretches 5,050mm long, making it 146mm longer than its predecessor, while the wheelbase grows by 97mm to 3,100mm. The long-wheelbase version adds another 400mm, bringing total length to 5,450mm. Width, excluding mirrors, has increased by 128mm to 2,032mm.

Power comes from a 2.0l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine available in three outputs. (Supplied)

Volkswagen said the latest model offers greater interior volume, with maximum width between the wheel housings growing by 148mm to 1,392mm. Load compartment length is 2,602mm in the short-wheelbase model (up 61mm) and 3,002mm in the long-wheelbase variant.

Payload capacity rises to 1,330kg, while braked towing capacity improves from 2,500kg to 2,800kg. Roof load capacity climbs from 150kg to 170kg.

Power comes from a 2.0l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine available in three outputs: 81kW, 110kW and 125kW. The 81kW and 110kW versions are paired with a six-speed manual gearbox, while the range-topping 125kW derivative uses an eight-speed automatic transmission and offers a choice between front-wheel drive or 4Motion all-wheel drive.

SWB Kombi derivatives offer seating for eight. (Supplied)

Equipment levels have been upgraded compared with the outgoing T6.1, with standard features on all model derivatives including LED headlights with light assist, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, a 12-inch digital instrument cluster, 13-inch infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a multifunction steering wheel, keyless start, rain sensor, lane assist, front assist with automatic emergency braking and dynamic road sign display.

Panel van models include a protective cargo bay partition as standard.

Interior ergonomics have been refined with the parking brake integrated into the dashboard, creating extra footwell space for through cab access depending on configuration. The automatic gear selector moves to a steering column stalk, freeing the centre console for two covered cup holders, while manual versions retain a traditional gear lever. Additional storage areas have been added throughout the cabin, including a slot in the upper dash for laptops.

All T7 Transporter boast a generous number of standard features. (Supplied)

Pricing for the Volkswagen T7 Transporter range is:

2.0 TDI 81kW 4x2 Panel Van Manual LWB: R770,000;

2.0 TDI 125kW 4x2 Kombi Basic Auto SWB eight-seater: R1,081,700;

2.0 TDI 125kW 4x2 Kombi Commerce Auto SWB eight-seater: R1,055,200;

2.0 TDI 125kW 4x2 Kombi Life Auto SWB eight-seater: R1,116,845; and

2.0 TDI 125kW 4x2 Kombi Edition Auto SWB eight-seater: R1,167,400

Pricing for the Crew Bus and Kombi Style 4Motion variants will be announced later this month.

Senior motoring writer Phuti Mpyane is attending the T7 Transporter media launch on October 8 and 9. Watch this space for more information and driving impressions.