Stellantis announces leadership changes in Europe, manufacturing

Stellantis has announced new heads for its European operations and manufacturing divisions as part of a broader executive shake-up.

Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa has reshuffled the carmaker’s top ranks, naming new heads for its European operations and global manufacturing, just days after appointing a new CFO.

Emanuele Cappellano, the head of the carmaker’s South American operations, will take over as head of “Enlarged Europe and European Brands”, replacing Jean-Philippe Imparato, who will now focus on leading the group’s ailing luxury brand Maserati, the company announced on Wednesday.

Cappellano will keep his role as head of the group’s commercial vehicle unit Stellantis Pro One, while Herlander Zola will succeed him as South American chief.

Stellantis said Francesco Ciancia will rejoin the group on November 1 as global head of manufacturing and as a member of its leadership team.

Ciancia returns from Mercedes-Benz, where he led van operations, and brings more than two decades of experience in manufacturing and plant management, including previous roles at Fiat Chrysler and Stellantis, the company said.

The latest management shake-up follows last month’s appointment of Joao Laranjo as CFO, as Filosa accelerates efforts to streamline the group’s operations before an update of its business plan, expected in the first half of 2026.

“With these new appointments we are promoting exceptional talent from inside and out to leadership roles as we prepare our business for future success,” Filosa said.

The new appointments also include Ralph Gilles as global head of design and Gregoire Olivier as head of the China and Asia-Pacific region.

