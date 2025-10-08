Toyota explores drone integration to assist off-road driving

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Toyota said on Tuesday it is exploring the development of a small drone system primarily to support vehicle operations on unpaved roads and trails.

The Japanese carmaker said in a filing with the US Federal Aviation Administration that the potential system aims to boost situational awareness in places where it is unsafe to exit the vehicle.

“By providing the driver with views of the local environment, including potential hazards around and underneath the vehicle, drivers can plan safer routes and improve vehicle operations,” the Toyota letter said, saying most drone flights would occur close to the vehicle.

“At times operators may fly a drone above the tree line to capture videos used to orient themselves or capture the terrain.”

In August, the US transportation department proposed new rules to speed deployment of drones beyond the visual line of sight of operators, a key change needed to advance commercial uses suh as package deliveries.

Toyota submitted comments on the USDOT drone proposal citing its previously unreported ongoing project.

The company has not committed to implementing the drone system.

“Toyota is constantly working on new technologies in different fields. We do not have any product plans to announce at this time,” a spokesperson said.

USDOT said eliminating some requirements “will significantly expand the use-case for drone technologies in areas such as manufacturing, farming, energy production, filmmaking and the movement of products including life-saving medications.”