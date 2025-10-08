Toyota, Sumitomo Metal make progress in solid-state battery cathodes

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Solid-state batteries hold the promise of improved safety, a longer lifespan and faster charging compared with conventional lithium-ion batteries that use flammable liquid electrolytes.

Toyota and Sumitomo Metal Mining said on Wednesday they have made advances in the development of cathode materials for all-solid-state batteries for electric cars (EVs) and have agreed to work together to mass produce those materials.

Toyota, the world’s biggest carmaker by sales, is looking to launch EVs with all-solid-state batteries in 2027 or 2028.

The Japanese companies said their joint research since 2021 on cathode materials has focused on challenges such as cathode material degradation during repeated charging and discharging cycles, and they have now developed a “highly durable cathode material” using Sumitomo Metal’s proprietary powder synthesis technology.

Structure of all-solid-state batteries (Supplied)

They will now work on improving the performance, quality and safety of cathode materials, as well as reducing costs, they said, adding they aim to achieve the world’s first practical use of all-solid-state batteries in EVs.

Sumitomo Metal plans to start mass production of newly developed cathode materials by the financial year beginning April 2028, a company spokesperson said.

“We will prioritise supplying Toyota, then respond flexibly to market demand,” the spokesperson said.

Toyota is also partnering with Idemitsu Kosan in solid-state batteries, with the oil refiner developing another key material, lithium sulphide.

Reuters