Volkswagen’s Kariega plant builds three-millionth vehicle for SA

Volkswagen Group Africa (VWGA) has reached a major production milestone at its Kariega facility in the Eastern Cape, where employees recently celebrated the assembly of the three-millionth vehicle produced for South African customers. The landmark car was a smoky grey Polo Vivo.

Over the years, the facility has produced a long list of well-known models from Volkswagen and Audi. These include the VW Beetle, Type 2, Type 3, Passat, Golf and Jetta, and the Audi Super 90, 100 and A4.

Today it builds the Polo for local and export markets, with the Polo Vivo.

“This milestone affirms Volkswagen’s legacy in Kariega and the South African market,” said Ulrich Schwabe, production director at VWGA.

“This plant has produced many icons over the past seven decades, including the Beetle, the Citi Golf and now the Vivo, and we intend to make our Tengo the next icon when we start manufacturing it in Kariega from 2027. Thank you to everyone who has played a part in shaping the history of our plant and achieving this momentous milestone.”