BMW South Africa unveils new 325iS and 333i Homage Editions

BMW's 325iS and 333i Homage Editions pay tribute to the South African-developed 325iS and 333i E30 3 Series models from the 1980s.

BMW South Africa has unveiled the 325iS and 333i Homage Editions, both based on the current BMW 2 Series Coupé.

The vehicles pay tribute to the South African-developed 325iS and 333i E30 3 Series models that made waves in the 1980s and remain revered by motoring enthusiasts around the world.

While the 325iS was designed for Group N racing and became a locally produced high-performance model, the 333i was fitted with a 3.2l six-cylinder engine and produced in limited numbers as an alternative to the M3, which was not available in South Africa at the time.

The 325iS Homage Edition gets the M Sport Pro package and a front splitter as standard. (Supplied)

325iS Homage Edition

The 325iS Homage Edition is based on the M240i xDrive and powered by a 3.0l turbocharged six-cylinder engine producing 285kW and 500Nm.

Sent to all four wheels via the marque’s xDrive system and an eight-speed sport automatic transmission, BMW says it will accelerate from 0-100km/h in 4.3 seconds.

Available in Mineral White, Sapphire Black, Skyscraper Grey or Fire Red, standout exterior modifications fitted as standard to the 325iS Homage Edition include a double rear spoiler, heritage-style wheels, M Sport Pro package and a front splitter.

The cabin benefits from M Sport seats, a numbered commemorative plaque (one of 33) and an armrest upholstered in Überkaro fabric — a special tartan used in numerous classic BMW E30 3 Series models.

The 333i Homage Edition rolls on Alpina wheels. (Supplied)

333i Homage Edition

Based on the M2, the 333i Homage Edition uses a 3.0l turbocharged six-cylinder engine sending 353kW and 600Nm to the rear wheels via an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission and Active M Differential.

Expect 0-100km/h in 4.0 seconds with a limited top speed of 250km/h.

BMW 333i Homage Edition's quad exhaust pipes promise a racy soundtrack. (Supplied)

Exterior enhancements on the 333i Homage Edition take the form of Alpina wheels, bespoke spoilers and quad exhaust pipes. Available colours include Alpine White, Sapphire Black, Brooklyn Grey, Zandvoort Blue and Fire Red.

Inside the cabin you’ll find a set of body-hugging bucket seats, a commemorative plaque and the same Überkaro tartan upholstery on the armrest.

Under the hammer

BMW says 66 units will be produced, comprising 33 examples of each model. All vehicles will be sold through an online auction set for October 21, with proceeds donated to local charities supported by BMW Group South Africa.

The reserve price for the 325iS Homage Edition is listed as R1,435,000 and R1,960,000 for the 333i Homage Edition.