FIA list suggests Ben Sulayem could be re-elected unopposed

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, president of Formula One’s governing body the FIA, could be re-elected unopposed in December after a list published on Wednesday left rivals seemingly unable to secure the necessary support to stand.

The International Automobile Federation (FIA) named 29 people eligible for its World Motor Sport Council (WMSC), from which each presidential candidate must draw a team of seven potential vice-presidents for the sport to progress to a vote. Two must come from Europe and one each from South America, North America, Asia Pacific, Africa and the Middle East/North Africa.

South America has only one person on the list, however: Brazilian Fabiana Ecclestone, who is a vice-president for sport representing the continent and one of the most senior women at the FIA, as well as being the wife of former F1 supremo Bernie.

The FIA said the absence of any other candidate from South America on the list could be due to no other member club putting anybody forward or to someone failing to secure the approval of the FIA nominations committee.

The deadline for putting forward candidates for the WMSC list was September 29.

Africa has just two names on the list, Kenya’s Amina Mohamed and Rodrigo Rocha from Mozambique. Both have pledged allegiance to the incumbent, with Rocha named on Ben Sulayem’s team.

Three potential candidates have stated their intention to stand against the Emirati, with American former Formula One chief steward Tim Mayer the main rival and first to announce his candidacy.

Two little-known female candidates — Swiss racer Laura Villars and Belgian model and journalist Virginie Philippot — have also put themselves forward more recently in media reports.

None of the three have so far named any members to their teams.

Ben Sulayem, who was elected in 2021 and has had a controversial first term as president, announced his running mates in September.

There was no immediate comment from Mayer, who will be attending next week’s US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, and is expected to meet the media then.

Candidates for the presidency must submit their complete lists by October 24 and cannot include a candidate already entered on another presidential list.

The election will be held on December 12 at the FIA general assembly in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Reuters