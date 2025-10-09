Horner’s exit a timely reminder of how F1 ecosystem works, says Wolff

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mercedes chief Toto Wolff expects Christian Horner to be back in the paddock at some point but thinks his old sparring partner’s exit was a reminder that even the biggest character is part of Formula One’s solar system and not the sun itself.

Horner’s sacking as Red Bull team principal in July after two decades, eight drivers’ and six constructors’ world titles stunned the sport, and there has been plenty of speculation that he will make a quick return.

Aston Martin boss Andy Cowell joked at last weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix that Horner had been in touch with team owners across the paddock but Wolff confirmed Mercedes had not been contacted.

“It’s clear that when someone like that is gone, you’re thinking, he’s got to be back,” Wolff, a co-owner of the team, told Reuters at the Marina Bay circuit. “But this world moves so fast, the hamster wheel keeps turning. My feeling is probably he’s gonna be back — but where and how and when? I don’t know.”

Wolff’s running feuds with Horner as their drivers battled it out for world titles were one of the most compelling narratives of the Netflix series Drive to Survive.

I think from a human standpoint you’ve got to be able to look yourself in the mirror in the evening and say, ‘Have I been a little bit of an idiot today?’ That self-reflection and introspection is super important to keep your feet on the ground — Toto Wolff, Mercedes F1 chief

Although Wolff said he did not miss the moment when their run-ins “escalated, rhetorically, verbally”, Horner’s departure has certainly left the sport without one of its biggest characters.

“Maybe the personality got too big for his own good within his team,” the Austrian said. “I’m not saying that’s him, but I think from a human standpoint you’ve got to be able to look yourself in the mirror in the evening and say, ‘Have I been a little bit of an idiot today?’

“That self-reflection and introspection is super important to keep your feet on the ground at a time where you’re winning Formula One races and the cameras are pointing at you.

“I’ve seen many, many people fail in Formula One, and on the outside, because they felt they were the sun and not part of the solar system. We are an ecosystem here, all with our part in this ecosystem. If you feel you stand above your people and not with them, that is risky, long term.”

There has been plenty of speculation that Christian Horner will make a quick return to F1 after his sacking as Red Bull team principal in July. (Jörg Mitter / Red Bull Ring/Jörg Mitter / Red Bull Ring)

Asked how he kept his own feet on the ground, Wolff credited his wife Susie, the former race driver who now runs the all-female F1 Academy series, and his upbringing.

“I’ve seen drama, trauma, adversity, grief, all of this happening, and I always carry that with me,” said the 53-year-old, whose father died of brain cancer when the future team boss was a boy. “I never believe in the success. I always stare into the abyss. Things can happen and I need to be careful, so I kind of never believe the success.”

Also highly important, Wolff said, was having people around him who are prepared to call him out. “They speak up,” he said.

“I think one of my weaknesses is certainly being very emotional on some occasions. But when that kind of spills over ... they push back. And sometimes if you’re the head of an organisation, you need to be able to accept that, because it doesn’t feel nice if someone tells you you’re wrong.”

Wolff’s sense of humour is never far from the surface and emerges again when asked if Formula One will miss Horner.

“You know the famous western, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly?” he laughed. “It needs the various characters, and he certainly covered the niche. I’m obviously the good, [Ferrari’s] Fred [Vasseur] is obviously the ugly one, and so ...”

Reuters