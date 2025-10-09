Rovanperä announces switch to circuit racing at end of season

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Toyota’s double world champion Kalle Rovanperä announced on Thursday he would move on from rallying at the end of the season and switch to circuit racing.

With three rounds remaining, the 25-year-old Finn is in the running for a third title with the season ending in Saudi Arabia next month.

Toyota Gazoo Racing said it will support Rovanpera in the Japanese Super Formula single-seater series next year.

“This decision has not been an easy one, but it’s one that I have been thinking about for a while,” said the Finn, who became the youngest ever world rally champion in 2022, a day after his 22nd birthday.

“Having already achieved so much in rallying at this age, I started to think about what other possibilities I might have and what other challenges I would like to take on.

“I know that it’s jumping straight into the deep end, coming from rallying, but I’m really looking forward to it and together with TGR (Toyota Gazoo Racing) we have a good plan to prepare in the best way possible and to try to make the most of it.”

Rovanperä, the son of former rally driver Harri, is the youngest winner of a world championship rally with his first victory coming at the age of 21 in 2021.

He has already done some circuit racing, driving a Porsche in sports car races in Europe last year when he did a partial world rally campaign.

He also did some laps in a 2012 Red Bull Formula One car at Austria’s Red Bull Ring last year.

Toyota rally team boss Jari-Matti Latvala said it was only natural for the driver to want to try something else while still young enough.

“We’ve seen racing drivers come and try rallying, but very rarely have we seen it the other way around: that a rally driver goes to circuit racing and tries to challenge the best, especially not in single-seater racing,” he said.

“I don’t think there are many manufacturers who could give a driver that kind of opportunity, which is a very exciting one for both sides.”