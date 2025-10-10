Eight modern classics to suit any budget

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Though its styling seems relatively subtle by today’s standards, the Golf 5 GTI won over millions with its sporty honeycomb grille, darkened headlights and now-iconic Detroit alloy wheels.

Not that long ago, as an ambitious teenager, you’d fall asleep staring at the poster of your dream car on the bedroom wall.

“One day,” you thought, “I’ll drive one of those.”

Fast forward 20 years and those once-unattainable dream cars have become the modern classics of today.

For the teenagers at heart still chasing that dream, what’s out there now and what does it take to get one parked in your garage or driveway?

From affordable icons and revered driver’s cars to high-performance sedans and halo supercars, there’s a modern classic to suit nearly every budget.

What do they all have in common? They represent the last of the analogue era, before performance cars became electrified, digitised and dominated by driver aids. It was a time when driving feel and connection came first.

Using AutoTrader data on pricing, mileage and registration age, let’s explore how those childhood dreams can become attainable realities — whether you’re shopping on a modest budget or ready to splurge millions.

The fifth generation GTI brought back the spark in bucketloads, powered by a turbocharged 2.0l four-cylinder engine producing 147kW and 280Nm of torque. (Supplied)

Affordable icons | Volkswagen Golf 5 GTI and Subaru Impreza WRX STI

When the Mk5 GTI arrived in South Africa in 2005, it reignited excitement in the GTI nameplate after the Mk3 and Mk4 had fallen short in several ways.

The fifth generation brought back the spark in bucketloads, powered by a turbocharged 2.0l four-cylinder engine producing 147kW and 280Nm of torque. Buyers could choose between a six-speed manual or, for the first time, Volkswagen’s advanced DSG transmission.

Clean examples can still be found at attainable prices, giving enthusiasts nostalgia and practicality in one package. Maintenance costs aren’t cheap — especially with DSG-equipped models — but with an average price of R168,620, there’s often enough left over for upkeep and potential repairs.

Currently, the Impreza WRX STI averages around R364,133, with an average registration age of 19 years – placing most examples in the 2006 “Hawkeye” generation. (Wikimedia Commons)

For those who grew up with Gran Turismo, the Subaru Impreza WRX STI is the dream. A legend in the gaming world and a hero of the rally stages, the WRX captured the imagination of early-2000s enthusiasts with its distinctive styling, gold wheels and huge factory-fitted spoiler.

The burbling boxer engine, with its unmistakable soundtrack, only adds to the appeal. Few cars deliver the same character and motorsport connection at this price.

Currently, the Impreza WRX STI averages around R364,133, with an average registration age of 19 years – placing most examples in the 2006 "Hawkeye" generation.

The E46 M3 blends balance, precision, and the glorious howl of its 252kW 3.2l inline-six. (Supplied)

Rear-wheel drive sports cars | BMW M3 (E46) and Honda S2000

Arguably the definitive M3, the E46 blends balance, precision and the glorious howl of its 252kW 3.2l inline-six. The naturally aspirated S54 is one of the most significant engines BMW’s M division has produced, and collectors are taking notice, with values climbing rapidly.

On AutoTrader, the average example now lists at R532,948, despite having an average mileage of 141,176km and an average registration age of 22 years.

Common problems include subframe cracks, VANOS issues and SMG transmission failures. With an E46 M3, it’s best to buy the best example you can find and keep up with all necessary maintenance. Interestingly, the M3 CSL – the hardcore, lightweight version of the E46 – averages R3,069,889 in the marketplace.

the S2000 remains a true sports car – one unlikely to be repeated (Supplied/Supplied)

The Honda S2000 is something we’re unlikely to see again, especially as mainstream carmakers shy away from purist sports cars.

While its ingredients may seem relatively ordinary in isolation, it is the result that makes the S2000 extraordinary.

A seemingly regular 2.0l naturally aspirated four-cylinder produces 177kW – but that’s not what makes it special. Its ability to rev to a remarkable 9,000rpm delivers an experience few rivals can match. Offered exclusively with a manual gearbox and blessed with a front-engine, rear-wheel drive layout, the S2000 remains a true sports car – one unlikely to be repeated.

Unsurprisingly, it’s hugely popular with collectors, with the average example retailing for R405,670, despite an average mileage of 113,005km and a registration age of 19 years.

The W211-generation Mercedes E55 AMG arrived in the midst of the German horsepower wars and is often credited with igniting the competition. (RICHARD_MOZISEK/Wikimedia Commons)

Performance sedans | Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG and BMW M5 (E60)

The W211-generation Mercedes E55 AMG arrived in the midst of the German horsepower wars and is often credited with igniting the competition.

In response to the C6 Audi RS6 and E39 BMW M5, few expected Affalterbach’s engineers to shoehorn a supercharged 5.4l V8 into the conservative E-Class sedan.

The result was an astonishing luxury machine producing 350kW and 700Nm of torque, capable of sprinting to 100km/h in 4.5 seconds – about as quick as a Ferrari 360 Modena. With its restrained yet menacing styling, thunderous V8 soundtrack and plush interior, the E55 managed to be all things to all people, though its automatic-only transmission left some enthusiasts wanting more.

As you’d expect from a two-decade-old high-performance German, meticulous maintenance is essential. The E55 is known for Airmatic suspension failures, electrical gremlins and a host of other issues. Still, with an average price of R398,316 and mileage about 135,500km, it represents an awful lot of car for the money.

The E60 M5 packs a monstrous 5.0l V10. (Supplied)

Just two years after the E55’s debut, BMW fired back with the E60 M5, a monstrous 5.0l V10-powered sedan built to reclaim the crown from Stuttgart.

Its S85 engine – born from BMW’s involvement in Formula One – is widely regarded as one of the most iconic engines of the 21st century. Yet, it comes with controversies: rod bearing failures, throttle actuator faults and the finicky SMG transmission top the list of headaches.

For those willing to take on the challenge, though, the reward is one of the most special cars the M division has created.

Reflecting their rarity and desirability, these cars continue to command strong values, with the average example selling for R560,952 despite mileage averaging 112,556km.

The Audi R8 debuted with a 4.2l V8. (Supplied)

Halo metal | Audi R8 and Ferrari F430

Audi’s first true supercar became a sensation when it was launched in 2008, giving the brand an instant boost in desirability and cementing its place among dream carmakers.

Few expected Audi to build a mid-engined supercar, let alone one with the iconic design that has made the R8 so enduringly popular. More than that, the R8 stood out as one of the few genuinely usable supercars — practical enough, if you wanted, to drive every day.

Initially offered with a 309kW 4.2l V8 (borrowed from the B7 RS4), the first-generation Type 42 R8 later gained the legendary 5.2l V10, which elevated it to full-blooded supercar status, giving it the performance and presence to compete with Ferrari, Porsche and Lamborghini. Unsurprisingly, the R8 has held its value remarkably well, with an average price of R956,201 – though V10 models command a clear premium.

The F430 was powered by a naturally aspirated 4.3l V8 producing 360kW at a screaming 8,500 rpm. (Supplied)

Perhaps the ultimate dream car of this era, however, is the Ferrari F430. For many who grew up in the mid-to-late 1990s, the F430 was the Ferrari – the one that filled posters, wallpapers and screensavers. Powered by a naturally aspirated 4.3l V8 producing 360kW at a screaming 8,500rpm, and wrapped in a Pininfarina-designed body, it represented supercar perfection.

The F430 strikes a rare balance: it captures old-school Ferrari passion — being one of the last offered with a manual transmission — while still delivering modern usability, with a relatively refined ride and civilised interior. On the used market, it remains a dream, but one within reach for those willing to stretch.

The average example sells for R2,681,752 – about the same price as a new Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe. With an average mileage of just 26,399km and a registration age of 18 years, most remain cherished weekend specials, brought out only on occasion – as is the case with many machines from Maranello.