Extreme H World Cup launches hydrogen-powered racing in Saudi Arabia

Timo Scheider has twice been German Touring Car champion in a career that includes the Le Mans 24 Hours and rallycross and on Thursday he was a motorsport pioneer in the Saudi Arabian desert.

The 46-year-old self-described “petrolhead” was one of 16 drivers from eight teams competing in the off-road Extreme H World Cup, the world’s first FIA-sanctioned hydrogen-powered race event, in Qiddiya.

“The world is turning and we try to figure out what is the right decision and direction for all of us, and I think hydrogen will play a big role into our future. It feels good,” he said of the three-day competition.

“We have to adapt our lifestyle, our daily behaviour. That’s why I think it’s right to be here,” he told Reuters by video link.

Extreme H is an evolution of the Extreme E series, which promoted sustainability and electric vehicles by racing SUVs in harsh areas suffering environmental damage and where Scheider also raced.

The new format, with Pioneer 25 cars and hydrogen produced by splitting water through electrolysis using renewable energy, features rally-style races against the clock and driver head-to-heads on Friday and an eight-car final on Saturday.

“It’s very special and I think all the drivers, the teams and everyone involved is proud to be part of the first people pioneering this kind of technology in this extreme format,” said Australian Molly Taylor.

“We’re taking this technology that’s part of a more sustainable future, making it a lot more than only the racing. We love to win first and foremost, but how we can use racing to be part of something bigger.

“Everyone here is with the intention they want to build this into something that grows. We do more races rather than only a one-off World Cup.”

Extreme H founder Alejandro Agag told Reuters last month there would be a Hydrogen World Cup every year, eventually expanding to two or three events in the region.

Scheider said the car felt very different to the Extreme E one and was fun to drive, heavier but reacting more immediately.

“The weight of the car is on a different position, which means the centre of gravity is very low. The battery is flat in the floor and that’s why the car is behaving way easier and better. It makes the car, especially on the edge, when you push on high speed, way better to control,” he said.