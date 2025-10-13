Survey shows what South Africans value most when buying a car

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Most respondents believe EVs such as the Volvo EX30 are the future of the motor industry, but this hasn’t translated into sales.

South African car buyers prioritise family practicality above other vehicle features, with 88% of consumers saying that having a car that works well for the family is important to them.

This is the finding of the latest research from consumer insights agency KLA using YouGov Profiles data. The study revealed insights into automotive preferences reshaping the local market and surveyed 1,686 South African adults with internet access.

Following closely behind family functionality were cars with powerful engines, scoring 80% with South Africans, demonstrating that performance continues to drive purchase decisions despite growing environmental consciousness.

“Despite the global shift towards greener driving, many local consumers still associate engine performance with value,” said Rakhee Naik, managing consultant of insights at KLA.

“For some, it’s about the thrill of driving. For others, it’s about dependability on South African roads and terrain.”

The preference for powerful engines spanned generations, with younger consumers viewing performance cars as aspirational status symbols, while older generations associate power with long-term durability and load-bearing capability.

The research showed electric vehicle (EV) optimism was growing, with 72% of respondents believing EVs were the future of the motor industry. However, that optimism contrasts with purchasing behaviour, as 71% still favour petrol-powered vehicles due to infrastructure limitations, affordability concerns and familiarity.

The KLA graph showing the preferences of SA automotive consumers. (Supplied)

Environmental concern is increasingly influencing automotive decisions, with 62% of South Africans agreeing that “we should all drive less to save the environment”.

“While the appetite for EVs is growing, uptake remains low due to practical constraints,” Naik noted.

There were 1,257 battery-powered cars sold in 2024, accounting for just 0.24% of total new vehicles.

Naik said the research suggests younger generations are most likely to embrace EVs early, driven by tech-savviness and environmental values, while older consumers appreciate the innovation but hesitate due to practical considerations.

The research acknowledges that for many South Africans, driving less isn’t yet feasible due to limited public transport options or long commutes.

“The findings reveal that South African car buyers want reassurance through safe, reliable, family-ready vehicles. They value innovation, including EVs, performance hybrids and smart features, running costs, service support, resale value and environmental alignment through greener engines and shared mobility options.”

The study suggests automotive brands should position vehicles with messaging about versatility, space-saving features and safety technology when targeting families. Even in a climate-conscious market, performance specifications should be highlighted with fuel efficiency to appeal to cross-generational buyers.

“For EV adoption, brands should focus on education-focused campaigns while continuing to reinforce the efficiency and affordability of existing petrol and hybrid models for current market needs,” said Naik.

“The brands that thrive in this environment will be those that balance realistic reliability with bold innovation, helping consumers feel informed, supported and excited about what’s next,” adds Naik.