Mercedes-Benz Vision Iconic stuns Shanghai Fashion Week

Mercedes-Benz has a new concept show car, inspired by the elegant 1930s luxury coupes and roadsters with their flowing lines, on display at Shanghai Fashion Week, which runs until Thursday.

The Vision Iconic car is a tasteful blend of old and new, with the donor car clearly the silhouette of an AMG GT. The latest automotive haute couture fusion of vintage and contemporary doesn’t end there. The iconic chrome Mercedes-Benz grille features contour lighting, while the iconic three-pointed star on the bonnet is also illuminated.

The Mercedes-Benz Vision Iconic blends classic 1930s Art Deco with all mod cons. (Mercedes-Benz Group AG/Supplied)

The end product is a sizeable 2+2 luxury GT that invokes the menacing images of the one-of-a-kind 1930s Mercedes-Benz SSK Trossi — built for the Italian race car driver Count Carlo Felice Trossi — and the Maybach Zeppelin DS-8 of the same vintage.

The ebony paint isn’t just for enhancing the look of a Dark Lord GT, though. Mercedes-Benz says it’s a research project for solar modules as photovoltaic-active surfaces. When applied to the entire vehicle surface, additional driving range could be harnessed from the sun.

Indigo is the dominating hue inside the minimalist, Art-Deco-styled interior, with chronographs and a pillar-to-pillar screen. (Mercedes-Benz Group AG/Supplied)

Polished brass door handles in silver-gold tones open to reveal an Art Deco-style lounge interior fusing hyper-analogue and digital luxury. The centrepiece is a floating glass structure, called “Zeppelin” and inspired by the legendary 300SL. The instrument cluster comes to life with a cinematic, analogue animation through the pillar-to-pillar screen concept.

One of the four clocks on the dash is shaped like the brand logo, acting as an AI companion. The driver and passenger sit on a front bench upholstered in deep blue velvet behind a four-spoke steering wheel with the Mercedes‑Benz logo floating inside a glass sphere in the middle. Elaborate straw marquetry, a luxurious decorative technique dating back to the 17th century, clads the floor.

The AMG GT takes on a new project to bridge new and old elements of the German brand as the Vision Icon show car. (Mercedes-Benz Group AG/Supplied)

Other tech the company says it’s researching includes neuromorphic computing, which mimics the brain for better autonomous driving ability, and steer-by-wire.

The show car is presented alongside a capsule collection consisting of six outfits for men and women for the fashion show and an Iconic Design book inspired by the brand’s heritage and featuring interviews with Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kaellenius and chief design officer Gorden Wagener.