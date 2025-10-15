Stellantis to invest $13bn in the US

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The investment, which Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa said is the largest in its history, comes as the carmaker works to regain its sales momentum in one of its most important markets.

Stellantis announced a $13bn (R225.06bn) investment in the US on Tuesday, a move it said will bring five new models to the market and add 5,000 jobs in plants across the Midwest over the next four years.

The plan, which includes some previously disclosed investments, may help buffer Stellantis from US President Donald Trump’s tariffs, which the carmaker has said would cost it around $1.7bn (R29.44bn) this year.

“Tariffs are getting clearer. We believe tariffs will be another variable of our business equation that we need to be ready to manage, and we will,” Filosa told Reuters in an interview.

US-listed shares of Stellantis were up about 4% in after-hours trade.

The investment will infuse new capital into plants in Michigan, Illinois, Ohio and Indiana. Some factories are slated to receive new models, while others will have expanded production of existing vehicles.

One plant at the centre of the company’s announcement, a factory in Belvidere, Illinois, has been a sticking point for the United Auto Workers union (UAW), which last year threatened a strike against the Franco-Italian carmaker.

“Their decision proves targeted auto tariffs can bring back thousands of good union jobs to the US,” UAW president Shawn Fain said.

The factory, which was shuttered in 2023, is reopening and will produce two Jeep models starting in 2027, creating around 3,300 jobs, the company said.

“Filling Stellantis’ underutilised plants should be a welcome announcement for UAW workers,” said Sam Fiorani, vice-president at research firm AutoForecast Solutions.

Stellantis leadership disclosed elements of the plan to employees earlier this year, including some of the investments in the Belvidere plant, and factories in Ohio and Indiana.

Tuesday’s announcement pegs the investment amount and the number of jobs that will be created, which is a larger figure than had been previously given. The company declined to quantify how much of the $13bn announcement was previously laid out.

Filosa, who became CEO in June, is tasked with turning around the carmaker’s sagging US market share. Dealers complained the company’s strategy under former CEO Carlos Tavares left them with models priced too high relative to competitors, and hurt sales.

Tavares abruptly resigned in December, and the automaker conducted a months-long search for his successor before appointing Filosa, an Italian national who joined the company in 1999.

Filosa is expected to unveil a new strategic plan in the second quarter of next year after recently delaying it from the first quarter.