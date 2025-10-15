Volvo previews the new EX60 with an extra-long electric range

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A teaser image of the new Volvo EX60 to be unveiled in 2026.

The new Volvo EX60 will be unveiled in January as part of Volvo’s fast-expanding electric SUV portfolio. The Swedish carmaker has a target of 90%-100% of its global sales being either fully electric or plug-in hybrids by 2030.

Positioned between the XC40 Recharge and the flagship EX90, the EX60 luxury midsize SUV is expected to go on sale locally in the third quarter of 2026.

Technical details of the car are slim but it promises a longer range than any previous electric Volvo and a “groundbreaking” user experience. At 604km the EX90 large SUV is currently the Volvo with the longest range.

The EX60 is also the first model to launch on Volvo’s latest SPA3 platform, designed exclusively for electric vehicles.

A new multi-adaptive safety belt will debut in the Volvo EX60. It’s designed to better protect people by adapting to traffic variations and the person wearing it, thanks to real-time data from the car’s advanced sensors. More details on the final specifications, pricing and design will be disclosed at the January 2026 launch.

“The upcoming EX60 signals the next chapter in Volvo’s journey toward becoming a fully electric brand,” said Grant Locke, MD of Volvo Car SA. “As SA’s EV landscape continues to expand — with more charging points, growing awareness, and an appetite for premium electrification — the EX60 will arrive at the perfect time.

“It’s designed to bring our latest technology to a broader audience while delivering the range, confidence and everyday practicality that local drivers expect.”

Volvo’s electrification strategy in South Africa will also see the Swedish brand launching the fully electric ES90 sedan in 2026. It follows the recent introduction of the EX30 Cross Country as the more adventure-focused version of SA’s best-selling EV.

To incentivise customer adoption of its EVs, Volvo offers new owners two years of free public charging, a GridCars home wallbox and 10GB of Vodacom data per month for three years. The wallbox enables faster charging compared to a standard plug, and the 24-month ownership package provides owners with a R12,000 charging voucher linked to a GridCars charge card.