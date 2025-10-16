Aston Martin revamps online configurator

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Aston Martin has launched the most extensive update to its online configurator since it debuted four years ago.

The British carmaker said the platform now features improved image quality, a more immersive user experience and a redesigned interface. Vehicle statistics are displayed more prominently, paint finishes appear more reflective and new animated previews highlight colour and surface details.

A new Gaydon environment has been added alongside existing rendered backgrounds, showcasing customers’ finalised specifications against the atrium entrance hall of Aston Martin’s Warwickshire headquarters. Desktop users can now take advantage of a horizontal navigation bar that maximises vehicle imagery.

The updated tool covers Aston Martin’s latest models, including the Vanquish Volante, DBX S and the upcoming Valhalla, with paint options such as Apex Grey and Podium Green rendered in high detail, with material surfaces such as carbon fibre and titanium.

“Our configurator is an integral part of the modern Aston Martin customer experience,” says global marketing director Alex Long.

“Our digital team has worked closely with Aston Martin’s design studio to shape an experience that is vivid, responsive and inspirational. It’s essential to us that the quality and richness of Aston Martin’s design, engineering and craftsmanship are faithfully rendered to potential customers.”