New Leapmotor C10 REEV arrives in SA – here’s what you’ll pay

The Leapmotor C10 REEV offers an electric-only range of 145km and a combined range of up to 970km.

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Leapmotor has officially entered the South African market with its first local model. The C10 REEV is a range-extended electric SUV designed to bridge the gap between full battery-electric and hybrid vehicles.

Founded in 2015, Leapmotor has built a reputation for developing its own electric drive systems and intelligent cockpit technology. Through its global joint venture with Stellantis, the company is expanding rapidly into international markets, including Europe, the UK, Australia and New Zealand. South Africa is the latest to join that list.

The C10 REEV (range-extended electric vehicle) is powered by a rear-mounted electric motor that delivers 158kW and 320Nm. Though it always operates in electric mode, a 1.5l four-cylinder Atkinson-cycle petrol engine acts as a generator to recharge the 28.4kWh battery when needed, reducing reliance on charging infrastructure. The carmaker claims an electric-only range of 145km and a combined range of up to 970km.

The Leapmotor C10 REEV will zip from 0-100 km/h in 8.5 seconds. (sup)

Using DC fast charging, the battery pack can reach 50% in about 18 minutes and 80% in about half an hour, while an AC wall charger provides a full charge in about five hours.

Rear-wheel drive gives the C10 a sporty feel on the road, while straight-line performance is reasonably sprightly, with the 0–100km/h dash taking a claimed 8.5 seconds. Drivers can switch between Eco, Normal, Sport and Custom modes, each adjusting throttle response, steering and regenerative braking to suit conditions.

Standard safety equipment includes seven airbags, rear ISOFIX child-seat anchors, autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist. A driver-monitoring system also helps detect fatigue and distraction.

Styling highlights include flush door handles, 18″ or 20″ alloy wheels and adaptive LED headlights. Inside the minimalist five-seat cabin you’ll find a 14.6″ touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25″ digital instrument cluster. Both are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295 chip, and over-the-air software updates are supported.

The Leapmotor C10 REEV features a minimalist but tech-rich cabin. (MAXSAROTTO)

Customers can also look forward to standard niceties such as dual-zone climate control, an inductive smartphone charging pad, a 360º camera, electrically adjustable front seats, keyless entry, a 12-speaker audio system, a panoramic glass sunroof and rain-sensing wipers.

Step up to the flagship Design derivative, and you’ll gain additional creature comforts such as ventilated and heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, rear privacy glass, a power tailgate, an air-quality monitor and multi-colour interior ambient lighting.

The entry-level C10 REEV Style is priced at R759,900 and the range-topping Design at R799,900. Both come standard with a five-year/100,000km warranty and service plan.