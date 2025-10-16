Nexperia row puts strain on BMW’s supplier network

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Parts of BMW’s supplier network are affected by US and Chinese export restrictions that have been imposed on chipmaker Nexperia amid a growing row over intellectual property, a spokesperson for the German carmaker told Reuters on Thursday.

“We are in close contact with our suppliers and continuously assess the situation to identify potential supply risks at an early stage and take appropriate measures if necessary,” the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Production continues at BMW’s plants as planned, he added.

The Dutch government on Sunday said it had taken control over Nexperia, a Netherlands-based company that manufactures chips for cars and consumer electronics, citing worries about the possible transfer of technology to its Chinese parent company, Wingtech.

On Tuesday, Nexperia said it is facing export restrictions from both the US and Chinese governments.