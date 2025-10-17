Alex Marquez says brother Marc won’t rush MotoGP comeback after injury

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Marc Marquez will take his time to recover from the fracture and ligament damage to his right shoulder he sustained at the Indonesian Grand Prix, says his younger brother Alex of Gresini Racing.

The 32-year-old Spaniard, who clinched his seventh MotoGP title in September, will miss the Australian and Malaysia grands prix, his team Ducati said, after his high-speed crash at the Mandalika circuit earlier this month.

“My brother is positive, he’s fine, and he’s in no hurry to return because he has got everything done,” Alex told reporters ahead of the weekend’s Australian race.

“It’s an injury that comes at a time when he should have been happy, but it gives him some relaxation in a way because he knows he’s got everything done.”

The crash, which involved Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi colliding with the rear of Marquez’s Ducati, sparked criticism of the safety measures at turn seven’s gravel trap.

“It’s not the job of the riders to walk all the tracks and see what is good and what is not. It’s something Dorna should do.”