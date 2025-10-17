FIRST DRIVE | New MG ZS Pro joins SA’s crowded compact crossover market

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The new MG ZS Pro is spacious with a refined and frugal drivetrain as highlights.

When Morris Garages (MG) Motors SA relaunched in South Africa in January, it brought the HS crossover Cyberster electric roadster and the eight-year-old first-generation ZS compact crossover.

The topic of this first-drive impression is the second-generation MG ZS Pro launched internationally in 2024 and which went on sale here this week. It’s positioned in the hotly contested R360,000 to R450,000 compact crossover segment with aims to offer plenty of specifications, space and performance at a good price.

It’s got its work cut out competing against the popular Haval Jolion, Toyota Urban Cruiser and Kia Sonet that usually sell more than 1,000 units each month. It’s offered in two trim levels: the entry-level MG ZS Pro 1.5T Comfort and the top-range Luxury. It’s the latter specification that I’m driving, and the most notable change from the regular MG ZS model is the exponential growth in size. The latest version is 116mm longer with a wheelbase that’s increased by 20mm to the benefit of interior space.

It felt adequately spacious for small families with a boot that’s wide and deep but with no electric tailgate. The exterior styling departure is also significant and far from the Mazda-esque face of the preceding model. LED light clusters front and back, silver roof rails and 17″ and 18″ wheel alloys complete the look.

The interior features a T-bar transmission lever, flush main display screen and crafted using a mix of hard and soft plastics. (Supplied)

MG’s efforts to create an appealing interior include scratchy plastics interspersed with soft and luxuriant materials, with leatherette upholstery on the seats. The front pair of seats also comes with electric adjustment and heating.

A row of physical function buttons and a modestly sized 12.3″ colour main display are integrated into the dash. These eschew the modern minimalism and floating screens as found in many of the modern Chinese alternatives. The driver’s information binnacle is fully digital, with a basic rather than lavish presentation, and the apparent build quality of the ensemble is one of the best in the segment.

Standard amenities include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, voice control, storage compartments, air conditioning, electric windows, keyless start, a sunroof and a rounded square multifunction steering wheel. The model comes fitted with all of the features available to the range and with no optional extras.

Initial impressions are that MG ZS Pro drive quality is excellent with low levels of tyre roar and wind noise and good damping on a variety of surfaces. The characteristics blend well with the 1.5l turbo petrol four-cylinder engine with variable vane turbocharging and valve timing tech. Output is 125kW and 275Nm and is mated exclusively to a continuously variable transmission (CVT) with simulated steps.

The boot is generous and offers more than 1,000l with the rear seats folded, but with no electric tailgate. (Supplied)

The engine with driving modes is refined and noticeably tractable at lower revs. It also averaged fuel consumption of 7.3l/100km at the media launch and pairs well with the transmission that belies it being a CVT in operation at low to medium speeds. Hit the Sport mode and plant the throttle, and the typical “rubber band” power delivery is evidenced.

The new Chinese crossover is also nimble and confidence-inspiring. It feels light on its feet and hunkered down to be hustled fast and safely through a series of bends.

Standard driver assistance and safety tech includes adaptive cruise control, forward collision control, blindspot assistance, parking camera, tyre pressure monitor and six airbags. The Comfort specification gets four airbags.

Both models are sold with a seven-year/200,000km warranty and five-year/60,000km service plan.

Prices