Norris fastest in US Grand Prix practice

Norris lapped the Circuit of the Americas with a best time of 1:33.294 seconds.

McLaren’s Formula One title contender Lando Norris was fastest in sole practice for the US Grand Prix on Friday with championship-leading teammate Oscar Piastri third.

The Briton, last year’s pole-sitter in Austin and 22 points adrift of the Australian with six rounds remaining, lapped the Circuit of the Americas with a best time of 1:33.294 seconds.

Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg was second fastest, 0.255 slower, with Piastri 0.279 off Norris’ pace.

Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso was fourth on the timesheets, 0.345 slower, with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen fifth and 0.354 off Norris’ time.

The weekend is being run to the sprint format for the fourth time this season, meaning the Friday slot usually taken by second practice is instead a qualifying session for the Saturday 100km race.