Russell believes new deal gives him best shot at 2026 championship

George Russell is convinced his new Mercedes deal provides the best chance of winning a Formula One title when the sport enters a new engine era next year.

The Briton has a winning car this season, with two victories, but Mercedes are widely expected to have the best power unit next year and, as former champions, know all about title campaigns.

“I’m happy to be continuing,” the Briton told reporters at the US Grand Prix on Thursday, a day after his contract extension was announced.

“The truth is if every seat was available for next year and I could choose any team to race for, I believe Mercedes is my best chance of winning the championship next year.

“For me it’s more about winning than it is about money or sponsor days,” he said, referring to a contract with undisclosed details.

“I want to win and this is what I’m fighting for.”

Mercedes have confirmed Russell and Italian teenage teammate Kimi Antonelli for 2026 but the Briton said his deal was multi-year.

That is likely to feature the standard get-outs and options on either side.

Asked about “wiggle room,” Russell conceded it would be very disappointing not to be winning but that was not something he or the team were thinking about.

The contract has taken time and Mercedes did not hide their interest in Red Bull’s four-time world champion Max Verstappen, who could become available for 2027 if performance targets are not met by his team.

Russell said he would be happy to stay with Mercedes indefinitely and was not troubled by any possible future move for Verstappen.