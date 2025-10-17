SA-bound Leapmotor B10 launches in Europe

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Leapmotor B10 has made its European debut. Built on the Stellantis-backed Chinese carmaker’s LEAP 3.5 chassis architecture, this compact SUV measures 4,515mm in length, 1,885mm in width and 1,655mm in height. Its wheelbase is 2,735mm.

With a silhouette somewhat reminiscent of a Porsche Macan, this sleek newcomer comes with all the modern-day design trappings endemic to this segment of vehicle, including hidden door handles, a squinty set of LED daytime running lights, separate headlamp clusters and an illuminated rear light bar (in range-topping Design specification). So, smart but in no way groundbreaking.

Other standard features include 18″ alloy wheels and, as we’ve already seen on the Leapmotor C10, an expansive panoramic glass roof fitted with an electric sunshade.

The flagship B10 Design model features a rear LED light bar. (Supplied)

The cabin of the entry-level Style model is anchored by a vast 14.6″ touchscreen infotainment system, an 8.8″ digital instrument cluster, fully reclinable front seats, automatic climate control, dual inductive smartphone chargers and a 360º parking camera.

The flagship Design variant builds on this specification with eco-leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, rain-sensing windscreen wipers, a rear centre armrest, a power tailgate, rear privacy glass, multi-colour ambient lighting and a 12-speaker audio system (the Style makes do with six loudspeakers).

Both models are fitted with Leapmotor’s Leap Pilot that bundles in 17 advanced driver assistance systems, including adaptive cruise control, lane centre control, blind spot detection, lane keep assist and intelligent speed assist. Leapmotor says the B10 targets a five-star E-NCAP rating and benefits from Stellantis-engineered chassis tuning, multi-link rear suspension and 50:50 weight distribution.

18" alloy wheels are standard across the range. (Supplied)

Powering the B10 is a single 160kW/240Nm permanent magnet synchronous electric motor that’s good for 0-100 km/h in 8.0 seconds and a top speed of 170km/h.

In Style models this unit is juiced by a 56.2kWh battery pack offering a maximum WLTP driving range of up to 361km.

Design models benefit from a larger 67.1kWh pack that pushes this figure up to 434km.

A giant 14.6" touchscreen infotainment system dominates the dashboard. (Supplied)

Leapmotor says both sizes support 11kW AC charging and DC ultra-fast charging up to 168kW, enabling a 30%-80% charge in less than 20 minutes.

In Europe the Leapmotor B10 starts at €29,900 (R609,990).

Stellantis South Africa communications head Deidre du Plessis told TimesLIVE Motoring it will be launched locally sometime in 2026, with pricing to be confirmed closer to the time.