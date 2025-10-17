Volkswagen assessing risks amid Nexperia dispute

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Volkswagen is working to identify potential risks in its supply chain resulting from a trade and intellectual property row over the Chinese-owned computer chip maker Nexperia, a spokesperson for the German carmaker said on Thursday.

The spokesperson said Nexperia was not a direct supplier of Volkswagen Group but some of the company’s parts are used in its vehicle components.

“At this time, our production is unaffected. We are in close contact with all relevant stakeholders in light of the situation to identify potential risks at an early stage and to be able to make decisions regarding any necessary measures,” the spokesperson said.