Fernandez storms to maiden MotoGP victory at Australian Grand Prix

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Fernandez capitalised on Bezzecchi's setback to take the lead, and once he found himself with clear track ahead, the 24-year-old Spaniard was untouchable.

Raul Fernandez delivered a dominant performance to claim his maiden MotoGP victory at the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday, securing a first-ever triumph for Trackhouse Racing in the premier class.

Sprint-winner Marco Bezzecchi, who began second on the grid, made an electric start to snatch the lead from pole-sitter Fabio Quartararo before the first corner. The Italian’s rapid getaway also allowed Fernandez and Pedro Acosta to overtake Quartararo, who had set a record-breaking lap in Saturday’s qualifying.

However, Bezzecchi’s charge was short-lived, as he had to serve a double long lap penalty for his collision with newly-crowned MotoGP champion Marc Marquez at the Indonesian Grand Prix. The Aprilia rider served his penalty and fought his way back to an impressive third-place finish.

Fernandez capitalised on Bezzecchi’s setback to take the lead, and once he found himself with clear track ahead, the 24-year-old Spaniard was untouchable.

Acosta, Alex Marquez, and Fabio Di Giannantonio traded places in a fierce contest before VR46 Racing’s Di Giannantonio managed to clinch second place, with Bezzecchi completing the podium after his remarkable recovery.