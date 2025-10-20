Ferrari Special Projects presents one-off SC40

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Painted an exclusive shade of 'SC40 White,' this one-off supercar rides on a unique set of 20-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

The Ferrari Special Projects division has revealed the exclusive new SC40.

A bespoke one-off model commissioned by a well-heeled client, this intriguing machine is based on a 296 GTB and features a custom exterior that pays tribute to the legendary F40 unveiled in July 1987.

Designed by Ferrari’s Styling Centre under the direction of Flavio Manzoni, the SC40 echoes its namesake’s sharp and angular lines while at the same time incorporating a number of softer surface transitions for a contemporary feel.

The fixed rear wing is a homage to the one used on the original F40. (Supplied)

Notable features include a long, low nose, gigantic intercooler intake ducts ahead of the rear wheels, and a large fixed rear wing with ‘SC40’ engraved in relief to the side of it. Unfortunately, the F40’s pop-up headlamps have not made a comeback.

While the rear fascia is defined by an open mesh grille, the hybridised mid-mounted 3.0l V6 engine is showcased through distinctive, smoked Lexan louvres.

Exhaling through titanium and carbon-fibre exhaust tips, this formidable unit whacks out 610kW and 740Nm. As with the 296 GTB on which it’s based, this translates to 0-100km/h in 2.9 seconds and a top speed of more than 330km/h.

The SC40's interior makes liberal use of Kevlar material. (Supplied)

Inside, the cabin makes extensive use of Kevlar — a strong and lightweight material that saw extensive use in the cockpit of the original F40.

Reinterpreted and redeveloped for the SC40 project, it features in the footwells, behind the seats and on parts of the floor mats. You’ll also spot it on the steering wheel, dashboard, engine bay and luggage compartment.

Other neat interior touches include combination Charcoal Alcantara/red Jacquard technical fabric seat upholstery and Prancing Horse emblems on the headrests, alongside woven SC40 logos.