REVIEW | Ford Tourneo Custom Titanium X hauls in upmarket fashion

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

It is not easy being the other brand in a joint venture. Ask Volkswagen, who signed-up for a partnership with Ford that sees it peddling a rebadged version of the Ranger as the Amarok. This month it launched the latest Transporter series, sharing an identity with the blue oval’s Transit and Tourneo.

As expected, Ford came to market earlier on the two counts. The latest generation Transit joined in 2024, followed by the Tourneo in long-wheelbase Active and Trend guises. About two months ago Ford released the higher-end, short-wheelbase derivatives of the people-mover in Sport and TitaniumX guise.

It does signal confidence that the German firm chose Ford as a bedfellow for the commercial offerings. As we established during our first interaction with the Transit last year, the brand offers above-average qualities for what is usually expected from the large panel van category.

Supple upholstery, front seat heating and armrests add to premium feel. (Supplied)

The same sentiment applies where the passenger-orientated Tourneo portfolio is concerned. An example of the TitaniumX recently arrived for the customary evaluation. In addition to the usual urban commute, the vehicle lent itself nicely to a mini-roadtrip to the North West and back, laden with all the paraphernalia required for what some might call a “men’s conference”.

A group of like-minded high school-era friends conferring about the joys, trials and tribulations of adult life, and hours well-spent chatting about cars. The unanimous feeling among the peer group was the Titanium X looked “the business”, sophisticated with its 19-inch rollers and striking blue shade, not dissimilar to the colour you might see on a German performance car.

Speaking of performance, a word of criticism against the automatic sliding doors. Super convenient, yes, but the length of time they take to open and close sucks the slickness out of graceful appearance and departure. Forget a quick wave to the respective partners. One could have recited a Shakespearean sonnet as a farewell through the slowly closing aperture.

On a similar topic, buyers may find it curious that the tailgate requires manual labour: not ideal for moms, dads or unmarried chaps carrying supplies.

Distinctive LED illumination pattern sets Tourneo apart from similar rivals. (Supplied)

Behind the wheel, the Titanium X eases some of the heavy lifting associated with a long drive, thanks to its semi-autonomous functionality. The adaptive cruise control and lane-keep assist work in tandem to keep the vehicle on intended course, a feature commonplace in a number of mainstream models. It is sterner than some systems, however, giving less leeway for relaxed finger grip (or hands-off freedom) for longer periods.

We commented after driving the Transit Sport not long ago that the latest van is surprisingly sharp in reflexes for a commercial vehicle. The Titanium X disguises its length of 5,050mm well. A fairly short lock-to-lock and strong electric power assistance makes for minimal effort in the city and in tighter scenarios. A surround-view camera takes the guesswork out of parking and is a feature that should be standard in all vehicles of this type.

Beyond the handsome looks, swanky trimmings, excellent infotainment system and manoeuvrability, the big point of any people-mover is the seating arrangement. In the rear quarters of the Titanium X you will six individual chairs. These can be configured in many ways, from traditional, forward-facing to a roundtable-type setup ideal for those conferences. Again, it requires some labour and lifting, though the release mechanisms themselves are easy to unlatch.

Rear quarters can be configured in an assortment of ways. (Supplied)

At the heart of the front-wheel drive minibus is Ford’s 2.0l turbocharged-diesel, four-cylinder unit, producing 125kW/390Nm. The torque-rich motor does not need to be wrung-out to deliver brisk, steady momentum, while the eight-speed automatic handles the load with imperceptible shifts. Consumption after the week of driving was an average of 9.1l/100km, off the claimed figure of 7.4l/100km.

At R1,264,000 the Titanium X is the most expensive in the Tourneo Custom range, with the basic long-wheelbase Active coming in at R1,063,000. The range-topper caters to a private type of buyer, likely with family applications in mind, or exclusive transfer services offering upmarket shuttle experiences. It does the job well and is a product one can recommend.

Warranty is of a four-year/120,000km duration. Service and maintenance plans are priced separately on request.