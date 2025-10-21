New ‘baby’ Toyota Land Cruiser FJ breaks cover

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Land Cruiser FJ has a footprint bigger than an Urban Cruiser but smaller than a fifth-generation RAV4.

Toyota has at last lifted the lid on its new and highly anticipated Land Cruiser FJ.

Set to go on sale in Japan from the middle of 2026, this newcomer is the baby of the revered Land Cruiser range, slotting in beneath the workhorse 70 Series and more luxurious Prado and 300 models.

Built on a tailored version of the carmaker’s IMV ladder frame chassis, the FJ measures 4,575mm long, 1,855mm wide and 1,960mm tall. For some context, these dimensions give it a footprint in between the Urban Cruiser and fifth-generation RAV4.

The Land Cruiser FJ is built atop a rugged ladder frame chassis. (Supplied)

With a wheelbase of 2,580mm Toyota says the FJ offers excellent manoeuvrability: a claimed minimum turning radius of 5.5m should make it a doddle to park and position on busy city streets.

The FJ’s bold exterior is squared off and aggressive with lots of protective black plastic body cladding, flared trapezoidal wheel arches, hard lines and chamfered edges.

While its front end is reminiscent of the latest Land Cruiser Prado, the rear — particularly elements such as the tail light clusters and exposed spare wheel — pays homage to the FJ Cruiser discontinued in 2022.

Rear styling recalls that of the FJ Cruiser. (Supplied)

Toyota says the front and rear bumpers are designed to be easily removable, a feature that not only streamlines reparability but also simplifies customisation later.

Speaking of personalisation, Toyota will offer the new FJ with various options such as retro-inspired round headlamps, Molle panels for attaching outdoor equipment, a snorkel for improved engine breathing in dusty environments and a roof rack for strapping on overlanding accessories — or just looking cool outside your favourite coffee shop.

Peek through a side window and you’ll spot a cabin that’s a dead ringer for the one in the Land Cruiser Prado.

Optional round headlamps give the FJ a more retro flavour. The snorkel and roof rack boost overlanding credentials. (Supplied)

The dashboard features similar turbine-style side vents and seemingly offers the same 12.3″ touchscreen infotainment system and 7″ digital instrument cluster.

There’s also a panel of physical switchgear for controlling the HVAC system, a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel and a chunky centre console home to a large shift knob and various switches for no doubt controlling the vehicle’s traction control, engine and drivetrain settings.

Toyota confirmed the FJ will also feature its latest Safety Sense active safety package.

The FJ sports an interior similar to that of the Land Cruiser Prado. (Supplied)

Powering the FJ in the Japanese domestic market is the same 2.7l naturally aspirated four-cylinder 2TR-FE engine available in the Hilux range.

Tuned to produce 120kW and 246Nm, it might not be the most sophisticated powertrain on the planet, but it’s easy to maintain and is fiercely reliable — a trait that attracts customers to the Land Cruiser stable.

Meshed to a six-speed automatic transmission, torque is distributed to all four wheels via a part-time four-wheel drive system. Looking abroad, we imagine Toyota might offer the option of one of its GD-6 turbodiesel engines when exported to foreign markets.

A side-hinged door offers easy access to the squared-off loading bay. (Supplied)

The new Land Cruiser FJ will be on display at the upcoming Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo from October 30 to November 9.

Toyota South Africa told TimesLIVE Motoring on Tuesday the vehicle is “definitely” under study for local introduction, given the market’s affinity for the Land Cruiser brand.