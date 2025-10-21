Toyota South Africa issues urgent reminder over airbag recall

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Despite extensive outreach, 39% of the affected vehicles remain unrepaired, posing a significant risk to SA drivers and passengers.

Toyota SA is reminding owners of some of its vehicle products of the ongoing Takata airbag recall campaign.

Commenting on the new call-to-action phrase of the “Don’t Risk It, Fix It” campaign, CEO and president of Toyota SA Andrew Kirby said this was not a new recall but an enhanced campaign to ensure that every affected vehicle was accounted for and repaired.

“Our goal is to remove any existing barriers to continuous action and to make it as easy as possible for owners to get their vehicles fixed — at no cost to them.”

The Takata airbag recall remains the largest automotive safety recall in history, affecting multiple manufacturers globally. Toyota SA said it’s revitalising the initiative to reach vehicle owners who have not yet responded to previous safety notices since 2015.

Despite extensive outreach, 39% of the affected vehicles remain unrepaired, posing a significant risk to South African drivers and passengers.

The Toyota, Lexus and Hino models affected are:

2002-2017: Corolla;

2003-2005: RAV4;

2005-2015: Fortuner;

2004-2015: Hilux;

2005-2017: Yaris;

2006-2008: Toyota Avensis;

2007-2013: Auris;

2002-2007: RunX;

2006-2012: Lexus IS;

2008: Lexus SC;

2016: Lexus RX; and

2011-2017: Hino 300 Series.

Key features of the ‘Don’t Risk it, Fix it’ campaign

The company said the reissuing of notifications to owners of unrepaired vehicles comes with free safety inspections and repairs in partnership with Toyota’s dealership network and service centres.

Toyota, Lexus and Hino customers can also check whether their vehicles are affected by using the free-to-use tools, such as on the brand websites where customers need to verify their VIN number.

“Toyota’s ongoing commitment to manufacturing safe and reliable vehicles remains a priority. To this effect we will do everything in our power to safeguard the safety of our customers and that of other road users. I encourage our customers to heed the call for this proactive safety-critical measure with urgency. Additionally, we ask for all stakeholders’ support to help us reach our 100% target,” said Kirby.

Customers can contact the Toyota Call Centre on 0800-139-111 or log on to the websites with their VIN number at hand.

Customers are encouraged to download brand apps MyToyota, My Lexus and Hino-Connect for prompt notifications on critical information in relation to their vehicles.